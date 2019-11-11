Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.99

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.99 and last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 174676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus set a $118.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.4% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at $2,219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

