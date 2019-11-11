Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Stock Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,283,000 after buying an additional 237,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 959,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after buying an additional 136,882 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 566,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after buying an additional 109,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,479,000.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

