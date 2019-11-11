Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,654,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,805,000 after acquiring an additional 335,925 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $221,160,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 82.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,968 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Buckingham Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

OC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $62.73. 22,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,365. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,362 shares of company stock worth $5,502,018 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

