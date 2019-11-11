Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Issues Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $80.93 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. Overseas Shipholding Group has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.82.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

