Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.61. 4,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.20%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 313,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Otonomy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Otonomy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.