Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ earnings. Osisko gold royalties reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Osisko gold royalties.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,967,000 after acquiring an additional 995,706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 97.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,796 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter worth about $394,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 545,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,900. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

