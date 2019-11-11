Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.93. 4,064,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,174,789. The company has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $131.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

