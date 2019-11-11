Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,782 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 52.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,792. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.