Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

