Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 120,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $465,588.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,934 shares of company stock worth $5,339,371. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

