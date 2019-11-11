Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Moody’s by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Moody’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 57.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.91.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $218.03. The stock had a trading volume of 91,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $223.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

