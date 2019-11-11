Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $466,000 Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.66.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,633. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.03. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

