Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $433,000 Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 91.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after buying an additional 3,402,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,215,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,133,000 after buying an additional 122,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,512,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. 40,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,805,903 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $45,039,220.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,306,412 shares in the company, valued at $805,721,915.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.