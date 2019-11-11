Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.12. 6,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,027. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.14 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

