Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AEGON by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AEGON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in AEGON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in AEGON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in AEGON by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of AEGON stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,234. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. AEGON has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

