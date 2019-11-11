Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 691 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.05.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

