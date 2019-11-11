Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 991 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23,218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 151,617 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.22.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $63.09. 340,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,754. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

