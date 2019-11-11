Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $553,000 Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 5.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Wayfair by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.96.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.44. 469,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,432. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.86. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $37,389.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $138,317.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,423.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,381. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.