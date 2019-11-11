Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 140.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,059. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

