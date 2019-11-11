OneLedger One Day Trading Volume Tops $631,066.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $631,066.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.85 or 0.07454051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015505 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,143,575 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, UEX, BitForex, LATOKEN, CoinEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

