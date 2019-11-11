Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.83. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Nicholas Financial has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $11.73.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 61,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $510,172.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 216,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,555. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

