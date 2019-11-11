nDEX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, nDEX has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. nDEX has a market capitalization of $8,079.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00229855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.01509327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00124684 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

