National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 11,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,774. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $1,649,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $1,989,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $821,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 44.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

