Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.71. 6,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. Natera has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $628,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $30,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,557 shares of company stock worth $2,241,958. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Natera by 575.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Natera by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.