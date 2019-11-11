Morgan Stanley Has $550,000 Holdings in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 694.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Calyxt worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 188,749 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 527,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 178,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 15.96. Calyxt Inc has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.41.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 5,509.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Calyxt Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLXT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

