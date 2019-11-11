Morgan Stanley Has $481,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,400.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 414,872 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 908.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 800,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 720,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 127.1% in the second quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $24.19 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

