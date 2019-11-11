Morgan Stanley Has $465,000 Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 240,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,873.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

