Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Landec were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Landec by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Landec in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landec by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Landec stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNDC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Landec in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $289,757.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

