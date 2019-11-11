Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In related news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang bought 69,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $163,893.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $2.50 on Monday. GigaMedia Limited has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

