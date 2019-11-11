Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Mongodb by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mongodb by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.67. 4,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $65.62 and a one year high of $184.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.07.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $3,461,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,994,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $3,133,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,868.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,162 shares of company stock worth $21,053,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

