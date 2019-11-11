MKM Partners Lowers Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Neutral

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. CL King assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 666,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,217. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,575,861 shares of company stock valued at $138,144,712. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 621,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.