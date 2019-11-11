MineBee (MB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $710,751.00

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a market capitalization of $50.02 million and $710,751.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003129 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011437 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00231152 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.01515546 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000885 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031542 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128048 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
MineBee Token Profile
.
MineBee Token Trading
MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.