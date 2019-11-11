Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $135.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MAA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.75.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $132.90. 626,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,180. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.