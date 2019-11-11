MGP Ingredients Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $776.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.59.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $119,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,582.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

