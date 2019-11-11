MFS Charter Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:MCR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

