MFS Charter Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
NYSE:MCR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $8.41.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
