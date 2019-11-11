Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX) were down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 45,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 76,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.34 target price on shares of Mexican Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

