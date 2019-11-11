Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $699.40. 4,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $694.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $734.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $697.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.