Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $30,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 329.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 26.9% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 29,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 854.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.96.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $193.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

