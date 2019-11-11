Maxim Group Trims Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Target Price to $42.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RRGB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.
RRGB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.58. 17,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,330. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $414.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $233,000.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.