Maxim Group Trims Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Target Price to $42.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RRGB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

RRGB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.58. 17,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,330. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $414.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

