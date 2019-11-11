Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after acquiring an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,114,000 after acquiring an additional 91,436 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,080 shares of company stock valued at $27,149,356. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.38. The stock had a trading volume of 90,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

