Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

DOOR stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 305,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after buying an additional 121,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Masonite International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

