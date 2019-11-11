Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 46.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International Corp has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $67.55.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.