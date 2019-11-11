Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Maritime Resources Corp (CVE:MAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 49000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Maritime Resources Company Profile (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Green Bay property covering 51.7 square kilometers located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

