Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,025 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.24.

MRO traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,142. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.26. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.