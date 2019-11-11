Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.96 and last traded at $106.60, 7,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 192,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

