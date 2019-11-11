MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGNX. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 1,202,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,414. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $415.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 273.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 24,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,486,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after buying an additional 4,467,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 994,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,561,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

