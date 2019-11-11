Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $157.32. 14,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,097. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average of $142.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $162.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Gabelli cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.47.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

