Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sanmina by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sanmina from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

