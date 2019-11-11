Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 57.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,240,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,296,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 54,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,556,961 shares of company stock valued at $150,668 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $64.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

