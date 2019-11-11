Mackay Shields LLC Grows Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. 2,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $59.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. First Analysis raised shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.72.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

